The Simpsons Predicted Kamala Harris’ Inauguration Outfit 21 Years Ago

Lisa Simpson (Fox) and Kamala Harris (photo via Christos S/Shutterstock)

The Simpsons has an impeccable track record of predicting the future years in advance, and that once again proved to be the case yesterday. As several Twitter users have pointed out, the outfit Vice President Kamala Harris wore to Wednesday’s inauguration is nearly identical to the one Lisa Simpson wore in a 2000 episode in which she becomes president.

Both the cartoon woman and the real-life VP wore a purple jacket, a white pearl necklace, and a plain undershirt that are eerily similar when viewed side-by-side. Yes, Harris’ outer layer is technically a coat whereas Simpson’s is technically a pant suit, but c’mon, how much closer could you get?



Turns out, a helluva lot closer. In addition to their uncanny outfit choices, the plot from that episode, titled “Bart to the Future”, sees President Simpson inherit a budget crisis from the preceding president. And who might that be? None other than Donald *fucking* Trump.

Back in 2016, longtime fans of the show squirmed when they realized that a hyperbolic bit on the long-running animated show predicted our now-former president. In a 2016 Hollywood Reporter interview, Simpsons writer Dan Greaney said that the Trump-as-president gag was pitched because it “just seemed like the logical last stop before hitting bottom… It was consistent with the vision of America going insane.”

Things ultimately go south for President Simpson once an obnoxious buffoon (Bart) crashes one of her speeches and convinces the country that she’s going to raise their taxes. Hopefully, the next four years of reality won’t play out exactly like they were cast from this one, half-hour episode of satirical television. Watch President Lisa Simpson take over from Trump below.

I do not have a SoundCloud. If you found that funny or amazing (or even if you didn't), please make a point to do something nice for someone else today. — Phil Hagen (@PhilHagen) January 21, 2021