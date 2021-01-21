The Simpsons Predicted Kamala Harris’ Inauguration Outfit 21 Years Ago

Lisa Simpson and Kamala Harris (Getty)

The Simpsons has an impeccable track record of predicting the future years in advance, and that once again proved to be the case yesterday.

As several Twitter users have pointed out, the outfit worn by Vice President Kamala Harris to Wednesday’s inauguration is nearly identical to the one Lisa Simpson wore in a 2000 episode of the show in which she becomes president. Both women wore a purple jacket, a white pearl necklace, and a plain undershirt that are eerily similar when viewed side-by-side.



Yes, Harris’ outer layer is technically a coat whereas Simpson’s is technically a pant suit, but c’mon, how much closer could you get? A helluva lot closer. In addition to their uncanny outfit choices, another plotline of that episode, titled “Bart to the Future”, is that President Simpson inherits a budget crisis from the preceding president. Who might that be? None other than Donald *fucking* Trump.

Back in 2016, longtime fans of the show squirmed when they realized that a hyperbolic bit on Fox TV show predicted our now-former president. In a 2016 Hollywood Reporter interview, Simpsons writer Dan Greaney said that the Trump-as-president gag was pitched because it “just seemed like the logical last stop before hitting bottom. . .It was consistent with the vision of America going insane.”

Things ultimately go south for President Simpson once an obnoxious buffoon (Bart) crashes one of her speeches and convinces the country that she’s going to raise their taxes. It looks like we’ll have to wait and see how the next four years play out to determine just how much reality can be cast from this one, half-hour episode of satirical television.

