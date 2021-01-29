SLONK Channels His Inner Blur on New Song “Colin”: Stream

SLONK, photo courtesy of the artist

Bristol-based indie rocker Joe Sherrin has been making music under the moniker SLONK for quite some time now, all while playing in other bands like Fenne Lily, Milo’s Planes, and Let’s Kill Janice. Today, he’s sharing a new song called “Colin” and it sees him changing gears from his typical sound to embrace the anthemic side of synth pop.

“This song came about a few years ago at a temp job where I didn’t know (and still don’t) what I was actually doing there,” explained Sherrin in a statement. “I knew what type of thing I was supposed to be doing on the computer, but had no idea what it meant or what its purpose was. ‘Colin’ is about the idea staying there forever, told through the eyes of the characters who I worked there with.”



As bleak as being trapped in a dead-end job may be, SLONK makes it sound fun as hell on “Colin”. Bolstered by squiggly keys and fuzzed-out reverb, the song uses yelled verses to tell our poor protagonist’s tale before charging into a pub-ready chorus that preaches the merits of modesty and patience. It’s noisy and crunchy, as if every instrument has been recorded far away in the distance simultaneously, but it packs a huge punch of energy, too. If we didn’t know better, it could be mistaken for a lo-fi B-side by Blur. Stream it below.

This is the latest single SLONK has shared from Where Do You See Yourself In Five Years?’, his upcoming album due out August 27th via Breakfast Records. Head over to the label’s website to learn more.

