R.I.P. SOPHIE, Futuristic Pop Producer Dead at 34

SOPHIE, photo by Charlotte Wales

Futuristic pop producer SOPHIE tragically died Saturday in an accidental fall. She was 34 years old.

According to a statement issued by SOPHIE’s record label, the producer “climbed up to watch the full moon and accidentally slipped and fell.” The accident occurred in Athens, Greece, where SOPHIE had been living.



A native of the UK, SOPHIE first made a name for herself in the early 2010s with a series of bubbly, surrealist singles, including “Nothing More to Say”, “Bipp”/”Elle”, “QT”, and “Lemonade”/”Hard”. During this time, she also became a close associate of PC Music, collaborating with label figurehead A.G. Cook as well as with GFOTY and Danny L Harle.

SOPHIE’s early success ultimately led to more high-profile collaborations. In 2016, she teamed with the then-budding pop star Charli XCX on her breakout EP Vroom Vroom. She also received a co-writing and production credit on Madonna’s “Bitch, I’m Madonna”; produced a pair of tracks on Vince Staples’ Big Fish Theory; and appeared on records by Arca, Flume, Kim Petras, and Cashmere Cat.

All the while, SOPHIE continued to create high-strung, glitchy, saccharine electronic music as a solo artist. After collecting her early works on the 2015 compilation Product, SOPHIE released her proper debut album Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides in 2018.

Most recently, SOPHIE worked on records by Arca, Jimmy Edgar, and shygirl. She also appeared at festivals including Coachella and Primavera Sound.