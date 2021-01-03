R.I.P. Steve Brown, Producer for Elton John, Manic Street Preachers, and The Cult Dead at 62

Steve Brown, photo via SteveBrown.info

Steve Brown, a veteran record producer known for his work with Elton John, Manic Street Preachers, The Cult, and Wham!, has died at the age of 62.

Brown collaborated extensively with Elton John early on in his career, working with the UK musician on his debut album, 1969’s Empty Sky, and its follow-ups, 1970’s Elton John, 1970’s Tumbleweed Connection, and 1973’s Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.



In the 1980s, Brown produced records for The Cult (1985’s Love, 1987’s Electric) and Wham! (1983’s Fantastic). The following decade saw him collaborate with Manic Street Preachers on their first (1992’s Generation Terrorists) and third (1994’s The Holy Bible) studio albums. He also helmed The Pogues’ final album, 1996’s Pogue Mahone.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of legendary producer Steve Brown,” The Cult wrote in a tweet. “He was hugely influential in The Cult’s evolution and shall forever been entwined in our DNA our deepest condolences to Steve’s family our hearts are with you.”

In their own tribute post, Manic Street Preachers wrote, “So very sad to hear of the passing of Steve Brown we had so much fun working with him. He taught us so much-so many memories and stories-Motorcycle Emptiness was his masterpiece with us but he produced many more-love and thoughts with his family and friends.”