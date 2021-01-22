Arca Drops New Madre EP: Stream

Arca's Madre EP artwork

Arca has let loose a new EP titled Madre. Stream the four-track collection below via Apple Music and Spotify.

The new effort is comprised of four variations of the same song, “Madre”, which was done in collaboration with acclaimed experimental composer and cellist Oliver Coates. The other versions are dubbed “Madreviolo”, “Madre Acapella”, and “Violo”.



“I wrote ‘Madre’ years ago, and I did ‘Madreviolo’ playing the cello myself, before working with Oliver,” Arca said in a statement explaining the making of the EP and Coates’ important role. “After recording ‘Madreviolo’, I destroyed the cello I bought specifically for this. It had to be like a one-time thing for the version where I pitched up my vocal to castrati registers.”

The electronic music artist continued,

“But the original version with my unprocessed vocals, which felt a necessary version to share alongside Madreviolo needed an arrangement that I could envision but couldn’t hear. When I shared the acapella version with Oliver there was an insane resonance and chemistry; where he took it felt like the place I dreamed of but couldn’t reach without him.”

Madre follows Arca’s recent collaborations with Oneohtrix Point Never and Shygirl. Her latest album, 2020’s KiCk i, was just nominated for a Grammy for Best Dance Album.

Madre EP Tracklist:

01. Madre

02. Madreviolo

03. Madre Acapella

04. Violo