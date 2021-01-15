Menu
Ariana Grande Shares New “34+35” Remix Featuring Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat: Stream

Three of music's biggest names team up for a raunchy affair

by
on January 15, 2021, 12:00am
Megan Thee Stallion, Ariana Grande, and Doja Cat in "34+35" remix artwork

Ariana Grande has released a new remix for the raunchy Positions single “34+35” featuring Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat. Stream it below.

The music video for “34+35”, helmed by Director X, dropped last November, just a few short weeks after Positions hit shelves. Grande also closed out the year with a Sweetener concert film for Netflix and a collaboration with Mariah Carey and Jennifer Hudson.

As for Hot Girl Meg, her debut album Good News also arrived last fall and made its way onto our Top 50 Albums of 2020 list. Additionally, her “Savage” remix with Beyoncé earned a spot on Barack Obama’s own Top Songs ranking.

