David Bowie’s Covers of John Lennon and Bob Dylan Unearthed for 74th Birthday: Stream

John Lennon, David Bowie, and Bob Dylan

Today, January 8th, would have been David Bowie’s 74th birthday. In honor of The Man Who Fell to Earth, previously unreleased covers of John Lennon and Bob Dylan have been unearthed for the public for the first time.

The first recording is Bowie’s reimagining of “Mother”, which Lennon put out in 1970. This cover was originally recorded by Bowie in 1998 with longtime producer Tony Visconti. It was supposed to appear on a Lennon tribute collection, but the release never came to fruition.



The other cover is of “Tryin’ to Get to Heaven”, from Dylan’s 1997 Grammy-winning album Time Out of Mind. Bowie recorded this version in 1998 while working on his live album LiveAndWell.com that came out the following year.

The new Bowie recordings are packaged as a limited-edition two-song 7-inch single from Rhino Records. A total of only 8147 copies is up for grabs, 1000 of which are cream colored. Find photos of the 7-inch singles and full credits at the bottom of the post.

In further celebration of Bowie’s birthday, a star-studded livestream tribute is scheduled for later today. “A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day!” will boast performances from Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor, Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins, Jane’s Addiction vocalist Perry Farrell, and more.

This Sunday, January 10th, also marks five years since the tragic passing of the Thin White Duke. Considering these two momentous days, however bittersweet, Consequence of Sound has been remembering David Bowie all week by highlighting 10 of his magical collaborations; examining his affinity for the world beyond our own; and asking prominent artists like Trent Reznor to speak about the iconic musician.

David Bowie’s “Mother” Cover Credits:

Produced by David Bowie, Tony Visconti and Reeves Gabrels

Engineered by Dave Amlen and Zach Wind (NYC) and Gabrels (Bermuda)

Recorded in Bermuda in 1997 and Sound On Sound Studios, New York, July, 1998

David Bowie – vocals

Reeves Gabrels – guitars

Tony Visconti – bass, harmony vocals

Andy Newmark – drums

Jordan Ruddess – piano

Richard Barone – harmony vocals

David Bowie’s “Tryin’ to Get to Heaven” Cover Credits:

Produced by David Bowie. Co-produced by Reeves Gabrels and Mark Plati

Mixed by Plati

Recorded at Looking Glass, New York City, February 1998. Mixed at Sony Studios New York City.

David Bowie – vocals, guitar and saxophone

Reeves Gabrels – electric guitar, acoustic guitar, pedal steel, synths and vocals

Mark Plati – synths and programming

Gail Ann Dorsey – bass and vocals

Zach Alford – drums