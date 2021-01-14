Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Foo Fighters Unleash New Song “Waiting On A War”: Stream

Medicine at Midnight arrives next month

by
on January 14, 2021, 8:40am
foo-fighters-waiting-on-a-war-new-music-stream
Foo Fighters, photo by Danny Clinch

Foo Fighters are just weeks away from unleashing their new studio album, Medicine at Midnight. Following lead single “Shame Shame” and New Year’s Day release of “No Son of Mine”, the rock titans are now sharing a third preview track in “Waiting On A War”.

According to a statement from Dave Grohl, the song is inspired by a conversation he had with his 11-year-old daughter, Harper. “Last fall, as I was driving my daughter to school, she turned to me and asked, ‘Daddy, is there going to be a war?’ My heart sank as I realized that she was now living under the same dark cloud that I had felt 40 years ago.”

“As a child growing up in the suburbs of Washington DC, I was always afraid of war,” Grohl said. “I had nightmares of missiles in the sky and soldiers in my backyard, most likely brought upon by the political tension of the early 1980’s and my proximity to the Nation’s Capitol. My youth was spent under the dark cloud of a hopeless future.”

“This song was written for my daughter, Harper, who deserves a future, just as every child does.”

Though Grohl wrote “Waiting On A War” last year, given the recent events at the US Capitol, the timing of the song’s release couldn’t be more appropriate. Check it out below, and tune in to tonight’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, during which Foo Fighters will perform the song live for the first time.

Editors' Picks

Medicine at Midnight, the follow-up to 2017’s Concrete and Gold, is due out February 5th. In related news, today is Dave Grohl’s 52nd birthday. Happy birthday, Dave!

 

Shop Exclusive Consequence Beanies Shop Exclusive Consequence Beanies
10 Magic David Bowie Collaborations 10 Magic David Bowie Collaborations
WandaVision Finally Comes to Disney+ WandaVision Finally Comes to Disney+
CBD Gummies on Sale for 20% Off CBD Gummies on Sale for 20% Off

Previous Story
Armie Hammer Exits Jennifer Lopez Film Shotgun Wedding Amid Social Media Controversy
Next Story
Shamir Shares Music Video For “Diet”: Watch