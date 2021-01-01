Menu
Grimes Shares New Miss Anthropocene Rave Edition: Stream

Featuring reworks from BloodPop, Richie Hawtin, Modeselektor, and more

by
on January 01, 2021, 12:18am
Just days after its initial announcement, Grimes has released her new Miss Anthropocene remix album. Stream Miss Anthropocene Rave Edition below via Apple Music and Spotify.

As its title suggests, the new collection finds Grimes’ original Miss Anthropocene album — one of our faves of 2020 — reworked for the club atmosphere. The 11-track effort includes remixes from pop producer and longtime associate BloodPop (Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber) and hip-hop artist Channel Tres. The bulk of the project, however, comes courtesy of veteran dance music producers like Modeselektor and techno/tech-house purveyors Richie HawtinTale of Us, and ANNA.

For those well acquainted with Miss Anthropocene, which folded in elements of “techno-pop” as well as aggressive industrial music, a remix record of this variety shouldn’t come as a big surprise. In fact, it just might be an indication of where her music is headed.

Earlier this month, Grimes revealed a new album cover for Miss Anthropocene. The experimental pop musician also shared a song titled “Delicate Weapon”, which she wrote for the Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack. In October, she created lullaby music using artificial intelligence.

Miss Anthropocene Rave Edition Artwork:

grimes rave edition art cover Grimes Shares New Miss Anthropocene Rave Edition: Stream

Miss Anthropocene Rave Edition Tracklist:
01. So Heavy I Fell Through the Earth (ANNA Remix)
02. Darkseid (Richie Hawtin Remix) (feat. 潘PAN)
03. Delete Forever (Channel Tres Remix)
04. Violence (REZZ Remix) (feat. i_o)
05. 4ÆM (Original Mix)
06. New Gods (Tale of Us & Âme Remix)
07. My Name Is Dark (Julien Bracht Remix)
08. You’ll Miss Me When I’m Not Around (Things You Say Remix)
09. Before the Fever (Original Mix)
10. IDORU (Modeselektor Remix)
11. We Appreciate Power (BloodPop® Remix) (feat. HANA)

