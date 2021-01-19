Karen O Features on TRZTN’s New Single “Hieroglyphs”: Stream

Karen O (photo by Ben Kaye) and TRZTN (photo via Instagram)

Karen O spent the second half of 2020 lending her vocals to an eclectic group of artists, including The Avalanches and Willie Nelson (and on a David Bowie cover, no less). The Yeah Yeah Yeahs leader is back today with another collaboration, this time joining producer and composer TRZTN on a new song dubbed “Hieroglyphs”.

There’s always been an untamed, almost supernatural, quality to Karen O’s vocals, and that energy permeates throughout this offering. It pairs well with TRZTN’s production, which bends, twists, and rattles like something out of this world — think Björk or Arca.



In a statement, TRZTN described the track as an “odd Lynchian dreamstate; bizarre and beautiful. A sonic portrait that warbles away into space dust.” The “Hieroglyphs” video is equally intense and of the Lynchian variety, and can be watched below.

TRZTN, born Tristan Bechet, and Karen O have actually teamed up once before. In 2009, the two worked together on the music for Spike Jonze’s Where the Wild Things Are.

“Hieroglyphs” is taken from TRZTN’s forthcoming album, Royal Dagger Ballet. Due out this Friday, January 22nd, it also features contributions from Interpol’s Paul Banks and Dani Miller of Surfbort.