Miley Cyrus Shares New Song “Mary Jane 5EVER”, Dedicated to Her Late Dog: Stream

Miley Cyrus with her late pup, Mary Jane, photo via social media

Miley Cyrus has released a new song called “Mary Jane 5EVER”, in honor of her late dog.

Mary Jane, a pit bull mix that she adopted back in 2012, died recently at the age of 10 after a long battle with cancer. “Our connection was purely DIVINE. An incomparable love,” she said at the time of the pup’s passing.



According to Cyrus, today’s tribute song was written a few years back in a Malibu home which she later lost to the California wildfires. It was produced by frequent collaborators Mike WiLL Made-It, Andrew Wyatt (of Miike Snow), and Emile Haynie.

“Music is my medicine. This song revolves around loss & heartache. Which I am currently experiencing after Mary Jane’s passing,” the 28-year-old pop singer wrote on Instagram late Thursday.

“MJ was a true queen. She wore her grace, dignity & kindness like a crown. She will never be forgotten and will forever be missed,” added the Plastic Hearts singer. “To know her is to love her. It has been my honor being her mom and best friend.”

Below, stream “Mary Jane 5EVER” and read Cyrus’ full statement.

Cyrus’ beloved pets are often her muse. In 2015, she released a collaborative album with The Flaming Lips called Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz. One of its tracks, “Pablow The Blowfish”, was dedicated to her own little aquatic friend.

In related news, Cyrus just revealed that her upcoming Metallica tribute album will feature Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, and Yo-Yo Ma. Her Plastic Hearts album recently hit No. 1 on the Rock Charts.