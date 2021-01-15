Menu
Album Streams
Listen to Full Streams of the Newest Albums
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Shame Unveil New Album Drunk Tank Pink: Stream

The UK post-punk band's sophomore record is out via Dead Oceans

by
on January 15, 2021, 12:00am
Shame Unveil New Album Drunk Tank Pink
Shame, photo by Sam Gregg

Shame have unveiled their new album Drunk Tank Pink. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.

The record marks the sophomore release from the UK post-punk band, following the 2018 album Songs of Praise. The 11-track effort was initially announced back in November of last year, and it was preceded by three very strong singles — “Snow Day”, “Alphabet”, and “Water in the Well”.

Unlike other loud-mouthed British contemporaries like Sleaford Mods and IDLES, Shame’s take on The Fall-inspired rock is a little less scraggly and a bit more polished. However, these shout-along melodies and taut grooves are balanced by cerebral lyrical concepts and grandiose music videos, so they’re by no means making music that’s devoid of challenging material.

Editors' Picks

Drunk Tank Pink was produced by UK bigwig James Ford, who’s worked the boards for the likes of Arctic Monkeys and Gorillaz, and is a member of both Simian Mobile Disco and The Last Shadow Puppets. Physical variants are available now via Dead Oceans.

Drunk Tank Pink Artwork: 

Shame Drunk Tank Pink album art

Drunk Tank Pink Tracklist:
01. Alphabet
02. Nigel Hitter
03. Born in Luton
04. March Day
05. Water in the Well
06. Snow Day
07. Human, For a Minute
08. Great Dog
09. 6/1
10. Harsh Degrees
11. Station Wagon

Shop Exclusive Consequence Beanies Shop Exclusive Consequence Beanies
10 Magic David Bowie Collaborations 10 Magic David Bowie Collaborations
WandaVision Finally Comes to Disney+ WandaVision Finally Comes to Disney+
CBD Gummies on Sale for 20% Off CBD Gummies on Sale for 20% Off

Previous Story
Zayn Drops New Album Nobody is Listening: Stream
Next Story
Ariana Grande Shares New “34+35” Remix Featuring Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat: Stream