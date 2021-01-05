Slowthai (photo by Crowns & Owls) and A$AP Rocky (photo by Kimberly Ross)

slowthai is kicking off the new year with a fresh track called “MAZZA” that features none other than ASAP Rocky. The collaborative single is the latest offering from the UK rapper’s upcoming sophomore album TYRON.

TYRON is divided up into two contrasting sections, one that’s aggressive and swaggering and another characterized by more introspective reflections. Today’s cut is off the former half and aptly comes out swinging. Indomitable, rumbling bass, co-produced by slowthai and SAMO, sets the stage for the two MCs to throw it down fiercely and fearlessly.



“Ayy, make the place look like a murder scene/ Ayy, when I make moves I’m a money fiend,” slowthai boasts on the chorus. I mean, who would dare stand in his way? Listen to “MAZZA” below.

Editors' Picks Top 50 Songs of 2020

TYRON arrives February 5th via Method/AWGE/Interscope, and was previously teased with “nhs” and “feel away” featuring James Blake and Mount Kimbie. The album follows slowthai’s Mercury Prize-nominated Nothing Great About Britain from 2019.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>