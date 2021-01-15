Menu
Support Independent Venues with Our New Protect Live Music Shirt

A new version of our shirt benefiting music venues in their recovery efforts

January 15, 2021
As an independent publication with a deep foundation in live music, Consequence of Sound wanted to do our part to support the many venues facing hardship during pandemic. That’s why we were thrilled to see so many of our fans stepping up to aid the struggling concert industry by purchasing our “Protect Live Music” benefit long sleeve shirt. To keep the momentum going, we’re proud to launch a second version of the design, with proceeds once again going towards independent music venues in their recovering efforts.

Designed again by Steve Fiche, “Protect Live Music Version 2” features new original art that pays tribute to everyone’s favorite concert activity: moshing. The piece was created as a tribute to the continuing hope we may all see a return to independent venues sooner rather than later — for the sake of the businesses themselves as well as music in general.

Printed in black-and-white on a 100% preshrunk cotton a black, sapphire blue, or natural tan long sleeve shirt. Order yours now.

To help support small venues in their recovery efforts, 50% of net proceeds will be donated to the National Independent Venue Association‘s (NIVA) Emergency Relief Fund.

Also be sure to check out our full line of face masks and apparel, including our original “Protect Live Music” shirt as well as Opus podcast hoodies and Consequence logo beanies. We also have an entire line of CBD products.

