Suspect208 (Weiland, Slash, Trujillo Sons) Already Looking for a New Singer

Suspect208 (clockwise from upper left: Noah Weiland, London Hudson, Tye Trujillo, Niko Tsangaris)

The new band Suspect208, featuring the sons of famous rock stars, are already looking for a new singer, just a couple months after making a splash with their debut single. It appears that Noah Weiland, son of late Stone Temple Pilots singer Scott Weiland, is no longer in the band.

Suspect208, who also feature drummer London Hudson (son of Slash), bassist Tye Trujillo (son of Metallica’s Robert Trujillo), and guitarist Niki Tsangaris, arrived like a house on fire with their first single, the hard-rocking “Long Awaited”. A combination of curiosity and a strong musical debut propelled the track to nearly 1 million listens on YouTube.



But now, after releasing another single, the poppier “All Black”, in December, the band has apparently parted ways with Noah Weiland. In a new Instagram post on Friday (January 8th), the band shared a wanted ad, reading, “Suspect208. Singer Wanted. Requirements: Age 18 to 24, Must live in LA. To submit your audition: DM us your cover of ‘Black Dog’ by Led Zeppelin. List 3 musical influences.”

We actually spoke with all four members of Suspect208 via video Zoom last month, while Weiland was still in the band. They seemed to have great camaraderie, but Weiland did say he was more a fan of hip-hop and R&B than rock ‘n’ roll. We have reached out to the band for comment.

Watch our video interview with Suspect208 below (or via YouTube), followed by their aforementioned Instagram post and music video for “All Black”.