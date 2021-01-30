Menu
System of a Down Unveil Music Video for “Genocidal Humanoidz”: Watch

Also see the band's full two-hour streaming fundraiser for wounded Armenian soldiers

on January 30, 2021, 5:03pm
System of a Down "Genocidal Humanoidz" video
System of a Down, via "Genocidal Humanoidz" video

System of a Down have unleashed the music video for “Genocidal Humanoidz”, one of two new songs the band surprise-released back in November. The video was unveiled at the end of a fundraising livestream event that the band hosted Saturday morning (January 30th) on YouTube.

“Genocidal Humanoidz” and the track “Protect the Land” marked System of a Down’s first new music in 15 years. The band came together to record and release the new tracks to help raise money for the Armenia Fund, with a focus on aiding Armenia and its neighboring state of Artsakh, which had come under attack by Azerbaijan and Turkey. While “Protect the Land” premiered with an accompanying music video, “Genocidal Humanoidz” had just been an audio release until now.

The “Genocidal Humanoidz” video, which was co-directed by Adam Mason and System of a Down bassist Shavo Odadjian, mixes a live-action performance of the song by the band with an animated storyline featuring a young boy in a “David and Goliath”-like battle with a number of large demonic creatures.

This morning’s fundraising stream featured System of a Down members Odadjian, Serj Tankian, and John Dolmayan joined by a number of experts as they discussed the struggles in Armenia and Artsakh, all while raising funds for wounded Armenian soldiers. As of this posting, the stream has raised just over $250,000.

Watch the music video for “Genocidal Humanoidz” and the entire fundraising stream below. Donations to the Armenia Fund can be made here.

