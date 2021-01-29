T.I. and Wife Tiny Issue Statement Denying Accusations of Sexual Abuse

T.I. and Tameka "Tiny" Harris, image via Instagram/@majorgirl

Rapper T.I. and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris have both been accused of horrendous sexual abuses by former family friend Sabrina Peterson, who says she has anonymously collected dozens of women’s stories. Now, the Atlanta MC and his partner have released a statement “emphatically” denying the claims.

Peterson, who runs the Instagram account @TheGlamUniversity, posted a statement earlier this week accusing the Atlanta MC of putting “A GUN TO MY HEAD IN FRONT OF CHILDREN.” While she herself has not accused T.I. of sexual misconduct, she alleges that dozens of women have since anonymously reached out to her. Their stories, which she has collected on her Instagram stories as screenshots of DMs, include being pressured for sex, forced to take drugs, coerced into risky behavior, being given incurable STDs, and suffering violent rapes. On Instagram, Peterson said she had heard from “34 TOTAL VICTIMS IN LESS THAN 24 HOURS.”



In a statement first posted to Complex, T.I. and Tiny issued a denial, writing, “Mr. and Mrs. Harris want to be on record and more importantly want the public to know they emphatically deny in the strongest way possible the egregiously appalling allegations being made against them by Sabrina Peterson. The Harrises have had difficulty with this woman for well over a decade. They are taking this matter very seriously.”

Earlier this week, after Peterson accused T.I. of holding a gun to her head, Tiny responded by writing: “Hold up… So you want your abuser to train your sons? He was just uncle 2 years ago Now when did you say my husband assaulted you? Did you change your mind or change it back? What wit you today Pooh? I’m confused. Stop Harassing My Family. You strange. Everybody know you been special (face slicing seminar lady). Please get help but LEAVE US ALONE.”

Peterson says she is moving forward with a lawsuit. No criminal charges have been filed at this time.