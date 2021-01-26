Teenage Fanclub Reveal New Song “I’m More Inclined”: Stream

Teenage Fanclub

Teenage Fanclub have pushed back the release date of their upcoming album, Endless Arcade. Instead of the original plan for March 5th, it’s now due to drop on April 30th via Merge Records. To help tide fans over in the meantime, the Scottish indie poppers are sharing a new single today.

The offering is titled “I’m More Inclined”, and it’s a punchy twee number laced with acoustic guitars and a chipper refrain. Consider it the band’s antidote to your winter blues. Stream it below.



“When we first starting talking about getting songs together for a new album, [frontman] Norman [Blake] said, ‘I have one ready to go now!’—and that was ‘I’m More Inclined,'” guitarist Raymond McGinley remarked in a statement. “He played it to us, we loved it, and that got us started on the whole thing that became Endless Arcade.”

As we previously noted, Endless Arcade is the first full-length Teenage Fanclub have recorded since the departure of founding member and bassist Gerard Love in 2018. The follow-up to 2016’s Here is loosely themed around the idea of an endless, imaginary city that you can wander through and never grow tired of. Rather aptly, lead single “Home” from November functioned as the perfect soundtrack for what feels like a never-ending quarantine.

