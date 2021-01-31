Tha God Fahim and Your Old Droog Uncork New Album Tha Wolf on Wall St.: Stream

Your Old Droog and Tha God Fahim, image via YouTube/Tha God Fahim

Mixtape masters Tha God Fahim and Your Old Droog have linked up for the new collaborative album Tha Wolf on Wall St. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The pair have been prolific both separately and together, most recently teaming up on Droog’s December drop Dump YOD: Krutoy Edition. That LP was executive produced by Mach-Hommy, who also lays down some guest work here. But Tha Wolf on Wall St. owes it’s jazzy, laid-back soundscapes entirely to Tha God Fahim. As a rapper-producer, Fahim favors atmospheric beats that can accommodate a wide variety of flows, often allowing his vocal phrases to unspool across several bars. His higher voice provides an airy contrast to Droog’s earthy rumble, and together they put on a masterclass in lyric-forward hip-hop.



Previously, TGF and YOD shared the singles “Tha Poverty Bothers Me” and “Tha Wolf on Wall St”. Last month, Droog spoke to Consequence of Sound about the Origins of his song “Krygyzstan”.

Editors' Picks 40 Most Anticipated Albums of 2021

Tha Wolf on Wall St. Artwork:

Tha Wolf on Wall St. Tracklist:

01. All Bidness

02. The Wolf on Wall St.

03. Tha Poverty Bothers Me (feat. Mach-Hommy)

04. Cannon

05. Meditation

06. Value

07. Gupta (feat. Mach-Hommy)

08. Stones N Rocs