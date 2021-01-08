The Avett Brothers Perform “I Go To My Heart” on Fallon: Watch

The Avett Brothers on Fallon

On Thursday night, The Avett Brothers supported their new album The Third Gleam, with an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. For their performance of “I Go To My Heart”, the trio of Seth and Scott Avett and Bob Crawford appeared remotely from a balcony inside of the Belk Theater in Charlotte, North Carolina. Catch the replay below.

The Avett Brothers are also offering a behind-the-scenes look of their Fallon performance on our Instagram page. Head here to follow along.



Released back in August 2020, The Third Gleam serves as the third installment in the band’s ongoing Gleam series, following the initial Gleam EP from 2006 and the 2008 Second Gleam project. To continue the spirit of these releases, The Avett Brothers revisited their “roots, both sonically and in form with Seth and Scott Avett playing as a trio with longtime bassist Bob Crawford.”