The Killers Unveil Deluxe Edition of Imploding the Mirage: Stream

The Killers

During the height of the pandemic last summer, The Killers released their hopeful new album, Imploding the Mirage. Now, the rock band has shared a deluxe edition of that sixth studio record, and it comes with a handful of bonus goodies.

Today’s expanded effort is highlighted by “C’est La Vie”, a completely new song that stands apart musically from the rest of the original album. There’s also an acoustic rendition of the single “Blowback”, as well as a “Wasatch Style” reworking of “Caution”. (Wasatch is the name of a mountain range in the state of Utah, where frontman Brandon Flowers now lives.)



In an album review of Imploding the Mirage, Consequence of Sound writer Christopher Thiessen remarked,

“They don’t always meet their transcendent goals, but on Imploding the Mirage, just the hope of a future beyond pandemics, racial injustices, pain, and everything else 2020 has given us is enough. It energizes them to keep running and keep striving, to hold on to the people they love and brace for the blowback, to strike out sometimes while swinging for a home run.”

Stream the entire deluxe edition down below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The Killers plan to release even more new music in the coming months. Speaking to NME last year, Flowers said that because of all the free time they’ve found in quarantine, the band already has another full album in the works.

“You know when people just say that? Every time someone makes a record they say that they have 50 songs and they’re going to release another record. We really are,” Flowers remarked. “We’re going to release another one in about 10 months… We’ve already gone back into the studio with [producer Jonathon] Rado and Shawn [Everett, producer]. We did a week in Northern California.” Dave Keuning, who was absent from Imploding the Mirage, was also recently spotted in the studio with the rest of the band.

In other news, The Killers kept things spicy over the holidays by launching their own line of hot sauces.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Imploding the Mirage (Deluxe Edition) Tracklist:

01. My Own Soul’s Warning

02. Blowback

03. Dying Breed

04. Caution

05. Lightning Fields (feat. k.d. lang)

06. Fire in Bone

07. Running Towards a Place

08. My God (feat. Weyes Blood)

09. When the Dreams Run Dry

10. Imploding the Mirage

11. C’est La Vie

12. Caution (Wasatch Style)

13. Blowback (Acoustic)