The Knife’s Olof Dreijer Remixes Robyn & Röyksopp’s “Monument”: Stream

Robyn, Röyksopp, and The Knife's Olof Dreijer

The Knife had a big 2020, marking their 20th anniversary with a series of reissues, a long-awaited migration to Bandcamp, live performances, and a new anti-nationalist anthem. With the celebration behind them, though, the group’s Olof Dreijer is back to his own work. Today, he’s shared a remix of “Monument” by Robyn & Röyksopp.

“Monument” comes from the Swedish collaborators’ 2014 Do It Again EP, but it’s given a completely new spin here. The original pulsed with heavy sultriness as Robyn delivered slow and deliberate lyrics of determination. Dreijer kicks up the tempo considerably, speeding the vocals and panning the audio back and forth. The instrumentation also has been given something of a more classic dancefloor vibe, to the point where you can almost see the flashing lights cutting through the sweaty bodies in the dark.



Take a listen to Dreijer’s “Monument” remix via its accompanying visualizer below. You can also compare it to the original.

Last year, Robyn featured on a pair of new tracks: “Salt Licorice” off Jónsi’s Shiver solo LP and “Impact” with SG Lewis and Channel Tres.