The Stand’s Katherine McNamara on Bringing Julie Lawry to Life

The Stand (CBS All Access)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Radio Public | Stitcher | RSS



Stephen King’sThe Stand continues on CBS All Access. This week, “Fear and Loathing in New Vegas” finds the series finally heading to Sin City, where we see Randall Flagg (Alexander Skarsgard) and his followers engaging in all kinds of sinful acts.

One of those followers is Julie Lawry, portrayed by the great Katherine McNamara. Today, McNamara joins The Losers’ Club to discuss her love for King’s prose, her kinetic approach to the character, and why she’s always having the most fun on screen.

Stream the full interview above and stay tuned for next week’s recap episode on “The Vigil” followed by an interview with star Owen Teague, aka Harold Lauder. Rest assured, Chocolatey PayDays are discussed. So, plan accordingly.

Founded in January 2017, The Losers’ Club is a weekly podcast for Constant Readers, horror hounds, and new fans of Stephen King to dig deep into the author’s oeuvre and the myriad TV, film, print, and stage adaptations of his work.

Subscribe now to stay tuned for future episodes!

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Podchaser

— E-mail us tips.

Links

— Listen and Follow: Coach Hop

— Editorial: Clowns, Langoliers, and Tommyknockers: Appreciating “The Stephen King Miniseries”

— Editorial: Let’s Not Fuck Up This Stephen King Renaissance, Okay?

— Feature: Behold, The Stephen King Cinematic Universe!

— Ranking: Every Stephen King Movie, Miniseries, TV Show from Worst to Best

— List: The Top 10 Stephen King Film Adaptations