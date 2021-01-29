Menu
The Stand’s Owen Teague on Becoming Stephen King’s Most Complex Villain

The Losers' Club speaks to the actor about his incredible turn as Harold Lauder

by
on January 29, 2021, 12:35pm
The Stand's Owen Teague on Becoming Stephen King's Most Complex Villain
Owen Teague in The Stand (CBS All Access)

Stephen King’sThe Stand continues on CBS All Access. This week, “The Walk” finds the apocalyptic opus nearing its end as the action moves away from Boulder, Colorado and onwards to Las Vegas, where Randall Flagg (Alexander Skarsgard) dwells.

One of the many travelers hitting the road is Harold Lauder, portrayed by Owen Teague. Today, Teague joins The Losers’ Club to discuss how he became King’s most complex villain, his love for The Dark Tower multiverse, and whether he actually likes PayDays.

 

Stream the full interview above and stay tuned for next week’s recap on “The Stand”.

Founded in January 2017, The Losers’ Club is a weekly podcast for Constant Readers, horror hounds, and new fans of Stephen King to dig deep into the author’s oeuvre and the myriad TV, film, print, and stage adaptations of his work.

