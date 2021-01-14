Menu
Stephen King’s The Stand, Explained: On Randall Flagg’s Problematic New Vegas

The Losers' Club continues their coverage of CBS All Access' apocalyptic series

by
on January 14, 2021, 9:31am

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Radio Public | Stitcher | RSS

Stephen King’sThe Stand continues on CBS All Access. In the fifth episode, “Fear and Loathing in New Vegas”, we finally head to Sin City, where Randall Flagg (Alexander Skarsgard) and his sex-crazed minions engage in all kinds of sinful acts.

Join Losers Michael Roffman, Jenn Adams, Mel Kassel, and special guest Joe Lipsett of Horror Queers as they meditate on the puritanical tones, the queer representation, Flagg’s implied history, and why New Vegas deserved its own episode.

Grab a leopard-print jacket and stream the episode above. Also be sure to subscribe to the series to keep up to date on their weekly coverage.

 

Founded in January 2017, The Losers’ Club is a weekly podcast for Constant Readers, horror hounds, and new fans of Stephen King to dig deep into the author’s oeuvre and the myriad TV, film, print, and stage adaptations of his work.

