Stephen King’s The Stand, Explained: On Randall Flagg’s Vicious Scene and That Explosive Ending

The Stand (CBS All Access)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Radio Public | Stitcher | RSS



Stephen King’sThe Stand continues on CBS All Access. In the sixth episode, “The Vigil”, we oscillate between Sin City and Boulder as Randall Flagg (Alexander Skarsgard) continues his reign and Harold Lauder (Owen Teague) commits his greatest sin.

Join Losers Randall Colburn, Dan Caffrey, Mel Kassel, and McKenzie Gerber as they they discuss the introduction of Ezra Miller’s Trashcan Man, the best scene with Randall Flagg thus far, and that explosive ending out in Boulder, Colorado.

Founded in January 2017, The Losers’ Club is a weekly podcast for Constant Readers, horror hounds, and new fans of Stephen King to dig deep into the author’s oeuvre and the myriad TV, film, print, and stage adaptations of his work.

