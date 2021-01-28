Stephen King’s The Stand, Explained: On That Radiohead Needle Drop and Randall Flagg’s Sexy Bum

The Stand (CBS All Access)

Stephen King’sThe Stand continues on CBS All Access. In the seventh episode, “The Walk”, the heroes of Boulder begin their 800-mile trek across the American Southwest to meet with Randall Flagg (Alexander Skarsgard) in Las Vegas.

Join Losers Randall Colburn, McKenzie Gerber, Jenn Adams, and Michael Roffman as they discuss that wonderful needle drop from Radiohead, Owen Teague’s victory lap, the creepiest portrayal of Sin City to date, and Randall Flagg’s sexy ass.

Founded in January 2017, The Losers’ Club is a weekly podcast for Constant Readers, horror hounds, and new fans of Stephen King to dig deep into the author’s oeuvre and the myriad TV, film, print, and stage adaptations of his work.

