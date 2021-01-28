Menu
Consequence Podcast Network
Audio on the go to stay in the know

Stephen King’s The Stand, Explained: On That Radiohead Needle Drop and Randall Flagg’s Sexy Bum

The Losers' Club continues their coverage of CBS All Access' apocalyptic series

by
on January 28, 2021, 12:55pm
Stephen King's The Stand, Explained: On That Radiohead Needle Drop and Randall Flagg's Sexy Bum
The Stand (CBS All Access)

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Radio Public | Stitcher | RSS

Stephen King’sThe Stand continues on CBS All Access. In the seventh episode, “The Walk”, the heroes of Boulder begin their 800-mile trek across the American Southwest to meet with Randall Flagg (Alexander Skarsgard) in Las Vegas.

Join Losers Randall Colburn, McKenzie Gerber, Jenn Adams, and Michael Roffman as they discuss that wonderful needle drop from Radiohead, Owen Teague’s victory lap, the creepiest portrayal of Sin City to date, and Randall Flagg’s sexy ass.

Stream the episode above. Also be sure to subscribe to the series to keep up to date on their weekly coverage.

 

Founded in January 2017, The Losers’ Club is a weekly podcast for Constant Readers, horror hounds, and new fans of Stephen King to dig deep into the author’s oeuvre and the myriad TV, film, print, and stage adaptations of his work.

Subscribe now to stay tuned for future episodes!

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Podchaser

— E-mail us tips. 

Links

— Listen and Follow: Coach Hop

— Editorial: Clowns, Langoliers, and Tommyknockers: Appreciating “The Stephen King Miniseries”

— Editorial: Let’s Not Fuck Up This Stephen King Renaissance, Okay?

Feature: Behold, The Stephen King Cinematic Universe!

— Ranking: Every Stephen King Movie, Miniseries, TV Show from Worst to Best

List: The Top 10 Stephen King Film Adaptations

Different President, Same Virus, New Masks Different President, Same Virus, New Masks
Beanies for Pop Culture Heads Beanies for Pop Culture Heads
Win a Janis Joplin Pearl Prize Pack and Guitar Win a Janis Joplin Pearl Prize Pack and Guitar
Here's How to Microdose with CBD Here's How to Microdose with CBD

Previous Story
Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie Cast in Netflix’s Sandman Adaptation
Next Story
Country Music Legend Kris Kristofferson Quietly Retires