New Season of The Opus Moves Over to Janis Joplin’s Pearl

The Opus: Pearl, artwork by Steven Fiche

Consequence Podcast Network and Sony’s The Opus returns for an incredible Season 12. Beginning January 28th, host Jill Hopkins will begin exploring the stories and songs behind Janis Joplin’s posthumous final album Pearl.

After working with both Big Brother and the Holding Company and the Kozmic Blues Band, Joplin opted to shake things up by asssembling the Full Tilt Boogie Band and securing The Doors producer Paul A. Rothchild. Pearl is the direct result of their divine collaboration, a vulnerable portrait of a promising young artist who was taken from us much too soon.



Released three months after Joplin’s tragic death, the quadruple platinum album marks the end of an era, capping off a decade that set a high watermark for rock ‘n’ roll. Yet Pearl continues to live on in the hearts and minds of critics, rockers, and scholars alike as a timeless statement that will forever soundtrack ensuing counterculture movements.

As Hopkins traces the story of Pearl from the late ’60s to today, she’ll be joined by Joplin’s biographer Holly George-Warren (Janis: Her Life and Music), rock writer Steve Huey (Yacht Rock), and several other guests to be announced.

“Janis Joplin’s Pearl remains a snapshot of the end of an era,” Hopkins says. “Her life and her voice had finally come into their full range in 1970, and in this season of The Opus, we look at the album that defined Janis’ career, and the woman who defied tradition to make it her own.”

