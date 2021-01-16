The War on Drugs Perform “Arms Like Boulders” on Colbert: Watch

The War on Drugs on Colbert

Live shows may temporarily be on pause, but they’ve hardly been forgotten. In fact, The War on Drugs recently released a live album titled LIVE DRUGS comprised of concert recordings from throughout their career. (The 10-track effort was reportedly “culled from over 40 hard drives,” so you can be sure the concert nostalgia was intense.)

On Friday, The War on Drugs supported their new effort by playing “Arms Like Boulders” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The remote performance saw Adam Granduciel, David Hartley, Robbie Bennett, Charlie Hall, Anthony LaMarca all play along on guitar, while Jon Natchez handled a mandolin.



“Arms Like Boulders” originally appeared on The War on Drugs’ debut album, Wagonwheel Blues, as well as the Barrel of Batteries EP, both from 2008. In a statement about its inclusion on LIVE DRUGS and the album as a whole, frontman Adam Granduciel said,

“It puts a nice exclamation point on our touring because we’ve memorialized the performances in a way. It feels like it’s kind of a reset, to be able to put something out that’s a really good interpretation of the way we interpret our music live. There’s something cathartic about having all of it printed on a record. Even though this recording is from a year of tours, this is really how these six guys evolved as a band from 2014 to 2019.”

