The Weeknd Shows Off Horrifying Plastic Surgery in New Video for “Save Your Tears”: Watch

The Weeknd in "Save Your Tears" video

The saga of self-violence continues. After promoting “Blinding Lights” with a theatrically bloody face and literally losing his head in the video for “Too Late”, The Weeknd has unveiled new visuals for “Save Your Tears” that showcases the after-effects of some horrifying plastic surgery.

The singer performs the After Hours track with lips as big as a fist and a jawline grotesquely stretched until his chin is even wider than his forehead. He also wears a turtleneck, perhaps to hide the decapitation scars earned in “Too Late”. His appearance is wild, but the rest of the video is just as deranged. He performs at a glamorous, masked ceremony that might be a parody of the Grammys, since they recently shut him out of all categories. Most of the patrons wear masks, but one young lady makes a connection with the singer and shows her real face. To reward this act of intimacy, The Weeknd places a gun in her hands, points it at his head, and forces her to pull the trigger. The video then concludes with a concert in what we can only assume is hell. Check out “Save Your Tears” below.



Nearly ten months after the album’s release, The Weeknd continues to linger in After Hours. Last month, he dropped a “Blinding Lights” remix with Rosalía, and he’s expected to perform tracks from that record when he headlines the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show. Some in his circle even believe that the Grammy snub was retaliation for playing the Super Bowl.

