Thom Yorke Unveils Fourth Sonos Radio Mix: Stream

Last year, Thom Yorke launched his very own Sonos Radio station called “In the Absence Of”. He had curated a trio of 60-minute playlists thus far, and today he’s back with a fourth hour-long mix.

As to be expected from someone who enjoys spinning Frank Sinatra and JPEGMAFIA in quick succession, Yorke’s latest playlist features a very varied group of artists — or as Sonos describes, “leftfield and exploratory.” That includes legendary composer Ennio Morricone, swing band and easy listening aficionado Les Baxter, and Mark Pritchard, an English electronic music producer and one of Yorke’s past collaborators.



Additionally, there are selections from Korean-American house/hip-hop producer Yaeji, English techno/electro producer Luke Abbott, and film composers Bernard Herrman and Zdenek Liska. (Yorke would know what makes a good film score.) Compositions from the Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra and LEILA also made the final cut.

Stream Yorke’s fourth Sonos Radio mix in full down below via Mixcloud.

In other news, the Radiohead frontman released two collaborative singles with Burial and Four Tet. He also auctioned off his famed “Lotus Flower” hat for charity.

Sonos Radio currently has an impressive number of artist-curated radio stations. Earlier this month, the streaming platform announced new channels from D’Angelo, Björk, FKA twigs, and The Chemical Brothers.

in the absence of.. Sonos Mx 4 is up now for your listening ‘pleasure’ both here https://t.co/hYL3idv608. and there https://t.co/9n2hUNs8Vh pic.twitter.com/sTviy4sGR0 — Thom Yorke (@thomyorke) January 28, 2021