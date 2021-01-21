Tomahawk (Mike Patton) Announce New Album, Unveil First Single “Business Casual”: Stream

Tomahawk, photo by Eric Livingston

Tomahawk, the supergroup featuring singer Mike Patton (Faith No More, Mr. Bungle) and guitarist Duane Denison (The Jesus Lizard), have announced their first album in eight years, Tonic Immobility. Ahead of the LP’s March 26th release, the band has unleashed the first single, “Business Casual”.

In addition to Patton and Denison, Tomahawk feature bassist Trevor Dunn (Mr. Bungle) and drummer John Stanier (Battles, ex-Helmet). Tonic Immobility marks the band’s fourth album overall and follow-up to 2013’s Oddfellows.



“Tonic Immobility could just be something in the air we’re feeling,” said Denison in a press release. “It’s been a rough year between the pandemic and everything else. A lot of people feel somewhat powerless and stuck as they’re not able to make a move without second guessing themselves or worrying about the outcomes.”

He continued, “For as much as the record possibly reflects that, it’s also an escape from the realities of the world. We’re not wallowing in negativity or getting political. For me, rock has always been an alternate reality to everything else. I feel like this is yet another example.”

“Business Casual” features Patton talk-singing over a bass-heavy verse before launching into a scream for the guitar-driven chorus. Denison describes the song as “a mocking look at the life of work in America.”

Check out “Business Casual” below, followed by the album artwork and tracklist. Pre-order Tonic Immobility via Ipecac Recordings or Amazon.

Tonic Immobility Artwork:

Tonic Immobility Tracklist:

01. SHHH!

02. Valentine Shine

03. Predators and Scavengers

04. Doomsday Fatigue

05. Business Casual

06. Tattoo Zero

07. Fatback

08. Howlie

09. Eureka

10. Sidewinder

11. Recoil

12. Dog Eat Dog