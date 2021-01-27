Tool and Nirvana Songs Performed with a Chinese Hammered Dulcimer Are Mesmerizing: Watch

Anthony "Bones" Reid, aka Horns of Pan (via YouTube)

A musician named Anthony “Bones” Reid has been covering songs by Tool, Nirvana, and other acts using a Chinese hammered dulcimer, and the performances are absolutely mesmerizing. On top of his skillful instrument playing, Reid is also a talented singer.

Reid, who performs under the moniker Horns of Pan, has posted a number of videos on YouTube and Facebook over the past couple years. Surprisingly, his YouTube channel has a relatively low number of views considering his impressive musical gifts.



The musician has mastered the Chinese hammered dulcimer known as the yangqin, an elaborate percussion-stringed instrument with an ethereal sound. Among his standout performances are covers of Tool’s “Lateralus” and “Descending”, along with Nirvana’s “Heart-Shaped Box” and The Cure’s “Close to Me”.

Just when you think his performances are purely instrumental, Reid starts to sing, and his entrancing vocals complement his yangqin playing perfectly. In addition to the aforementioned songs, he has also tackled Radiohead’s “Like Spinning Plates”, Billie Eilish’s “When the Party’s Over”, and other tunes.

Watch and listen to Reid covering a selection of songs below, including a whole mini-set. And help him earn some more well-deserved views by checking out his other performances on his YouTube channel or Facebook page.