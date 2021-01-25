Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Are Dating

Travis Barker (photo by Philip Cosores) and Kourtney Kardashian (via E!)

Kanye and Kim may be over, but the Kardashian household has a new romance to fawn over: eldest sister Kourtney Kardashian is officially dating Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

Rumors began swirling over the weekend, when the two were spotted uploading similar Instagram photos from Kris Jenner’s vacation home in Palm Springs. The pair had also exchanged flirty comments on social media over the last few weeks. According to PEOPLE, Barker and Kardashian have been involved “for about a month or two,” while Us Weekly reports that “Travis is very smitten with Kourtney” and has been “Feeling This” way for awhile.



Although quite an unexpected couple, Barker, 45, and Kardashian, 41, have actually moved in the same circles for years. Both also live in the same exclusive, gated Calabasas community in California.

Barker has two children with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, whom he divorced in 2008: Landon, who is 17 years old, and 15-year-old Alabama. Meanwhile, Kardashian and ex Scott Disick share three kids between them, 11-year-old Mason, eight-year-old Penelope, and six-year-old Reign.

Kanye and Barker are just two of the many celebrities that have populated the Kardashian-Jenner dating pool. Others include rappers Travis Scott and ASAP Rocky, and NBA stars Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom.

Punk rock, weirdly enough, has found its place among Hollywood’s rich and famous. If you’ll recall, Good Charlotte brothers Benji and Joel Madden are married to Cameron Diaz and Nicole Richie, respectively.

In related news, Barker just dropped a cover of Olivia Rodrigo’s viral hit “Drivers License”. He’s also worked with Fever 333 and Run the Jewels in recent months. In early 2020, he and Post Malone linked up to cover Nirvana.