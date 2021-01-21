Playboi Carti Performs “Slay3r” on Fallon: Watch

Playboi Carti on Fallon

Playboi Carti unboxed his sophomore album, Whole Lotta Red, back on Christmas Day, but it has become the kind of gift that keeps on giving well beyond the holiday season.

Not long after its release, the album raced up the charts, giving the Atlanta MC his first-ever No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Now, Carti has supported the record with a fiery performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.



On Wednesday night, Carti delivered “Slay3r” from inside a dingy industrial warehouse. Channeling the thrash metal band that inspired the single, the rapper raised his own version of hell — dangerously swinging from the top of ladders and weaving between bursts of fire. Gnarly. Replay the video down below.

Released via ASAP Rocky’s AWGE label, Whole Lotta Red boasts collaborations with Kanye West, Kid Cudi, Future, and even a sample of Bon Iver. Outside of his solo music, Carti appeared on Drake’s 2020 Dark Lane Demo Tapes and Lil Yachty’s recent song “Flex Up”.