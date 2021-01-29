Foo Fighters and Billie Eilish Perform at ALTer EGO Fest: Watch

Foo Fighters and Billie Eilish, photos by Wes and Alex for iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio’s annual ALTer EGO festival went down in livestream form on Thursday night with headlining performances fro Foo Fighters and Billie Eilish.

Foo Fighters kicked off the evening with a four-song set. “Shame Shame” and “Waiting On A War”, from the band’s forthcoming album Medicine at Midnight, were bookended by classics “Everlong” and “The Pretender”.



Eilish closed the night with performances of her latest singles “therefore I am” and “my future”, along with “everything I wanted”.

Though Foo Fighters and Eilish did not perform together, Dave Grohl was no doubt pumped to be sharing a bill with the young superstar. Last year, he likened Eilish’s rapid rise to Nirvana’s in 1991: “People say, ‘Is rock dead?’ When I look at someone like Billie Eilish, rock and roll is not close to dead!”

Replay both sets in full below. ALTer EGO also featured archival performances from Beck, The Black Keys, The Killers, Coldplay, MUSE, Blink-182, Cage the Elephant, and Mumford and Sons.

Foo Fighters’ set went down just a week before their new album Medicine at Midnight lands on streaming services. The band’s tenth record is one of most anticipated releases of the year, and if the singles are any indication, then we’re in for a treat. Additionally, we just learned that a new documentary about Dave Grohl is coming to the Amazon Prime Video channel, The Coda Collection, sometime in the near-ish future.

Last week, Eilish released her long-awaited collaboration with Rosalía, “Lo Vas a Olvidar”, and we’re highly anticipating a new album from her sometime later this year. Until then, she’s got a couple other types of media coming out. On February 26th, her Apple TV+ documentary The World’s A Little Blurry will premiere, and later in May she’s releasing a dense photobook that features hundreds of images from all throughout her life.