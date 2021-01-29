Menu
Weezer Release New Album OK Human: Stream

The first of two new albums scheduled for this year

by
on January 29, 2021, 12:00am
Weezer, photo by Brendan Walter
Weezer, photo by Brendan Walter

Weezer have released OK Human, their surprise new album and the 14th (!) studio full-length of their career. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

OK Human spans 12 songs in total, including the record’s lead single “All My Favorite Songs”. The album title is an obvious play on OK Computer by Radiohead, but Weezer were inspired by more pop-oriented artists like Harry Nilsson.

In fact, frontman Rivers Cuomo said the band was especially influenced by the 1970 record Nilsson Sings Newman — a cult favorite in which Nilsson sings songs written by Randy Newman — while writing OK Human. “It’s all piano-based, but it has a ton of orchestration,” said Cuomo. “We just did the strings at Abbey Road. It’s just gorgeous melodies and extremely eccentric lyrics.”

OK Human is already a complete contrast from Van Weezer, the band’s other new studio album scheduled for this year. That metal-inspired album has been in the works for a while, but was pushed back for a 2021 release after the pandemic shifted the band’s plans. The two should make for quite a back-to-back listening experience.

Editors' Picks

If you want even more Weezer-esque songs, there’s good news. Last month, Cuomo put more than 2,000 unreleased demos up for sale from his personal collection. The demos range from 1976 (when he was only six years old!) to 2015. That’s a ridiculous amount of songs, as evidenced by the fact that it had to be divided into 10 compilations, and it could be yours to stream if you buy a copy at Cuomo’s website.

OK Human Artwork:

OK Human by Weezer album artwork cover art

OK Human Tracklist: 
01. All My Favorite Songs
02. Aloo Gobi
03. Grapes of Wrath
04. Numbers
05. Playing My Piano
06. Mirror Image
07. Screens
08. Bird with a Broken Wing
09. Dead Roses
10. Everything Happens for a Reason
11. Here Comes the Rain
12. La Brea Tar Pits

