YFN Lucci Wanted for Felony Murder in Atlanta

YFN Lucci, photo via Atlanta Police Department

Rayshawn Bennett, the 29-year-old rapper who goes by YFN Lucci, is wanted on a federal murder charge following a shootout in Atlanta on December 10th.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the shooting resulted in the death of a 28-year-old man named James Adams and left another man severely injured. Two suspects, Ra’von Boyd and Leroy Pitts, have already been arrested on similar charges in Miami, Florida for their alleged roles in the shootout.



In addition to murder, Bennett is wanted on aggravated assault, participating in criminal street gang activity, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. The Atlanta police department is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who provides information leading to the rapper’s arrest. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta.

YFN Lucci broke into the mainstream when he signed with Think It’s A Game Entertainment in 2014. Two years later, he linked up with Migos for his breakout single, “Key to the Streets”, which later got a remix featuring Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz.