Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

YFN Lucci Wanted for Felony Murder in Atlanta

Two other men were arrested in connection with the December incident

by
on January 12, 2021, 10:24pm
YFN Lucci murder arrested wanted Atlanta crime criminal, photo via Atlanta Police Department
YFN Lucci, photo via Atlanta Police Department

Rayshawn Bennett, the 29-year-old rapper who goes by YFN Lucci, is wanted on a federal murder charge following a shootout in Atlanta on December 10th.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the shooting resulted in the death of a 28-year-old man named James Adams and left another man severely injured. Two suspects, Ra’von Boyd and Leroy Pitts, have already been arrested on similar charges in Miami, Florida for their alleged roles in the shootout.

In addition to murder, Bennett is wanted on aggravated assault, participating in criminal street gang activity, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. The Atlanta police department is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who provides information leading to the rapper’s arrest. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta.

Editors' Picks

YFN Lucci broke into the mainstream when he signed with Think It’s A Game Entertainment in 2014. Two years later, he linked up with Migos for his breakout single, “Key to the Streets”, which later got a remix featuring Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz.

Shop Exclusive Consequence Beanies Shop Exclusive Consequence Beanies
10 Magic David Bowie Collaborations 10 Magic David Bowie Collaborations
WandaVision Finally Comes to Disney+ WandaVision Finally Comes to Disney+
CBD Gummies on Sale for 20% Off CBD Gummies on Sale for 20% Off

Previous Story
Disneyland Is Now a COVID-19 Vaccination Site