Zack Snyder’s Justice League Cut Sets March Release Date on HBO Max

The director's cut will arrive as a single four-hour film

on January 29, 2021, 9:42am
Zack Snyder's Justice League (HBO Max)

The journey to Zack Snyder’s Justice League is almost complete, as the hotly anticipated director’s cut finally has a release date: March 18th.

Snyder himself revealed the news with a series of posters for the HBO Max release shared on Twitter. Each featured a different visual — a cracked grave referencing “The Death of Superman”, a torn JL flag, and a film canister with Snyder’s name scrawled on it — with the words “Fallen,” “Risen,” and “Reborn” as captions. Snyder has never exactly been one for subtlety, after all. Those tweets are ahead.

What’s more, it appears Zack Snyder’s Justice League won’t be episodic as originally expected. While the director himself expressed the desire to release it as four one-hour episodes, it seems the project instead will be dumped as a single, four-hour feature. Not like fans weren’t going to watch it all in one sitting anyway.

Either way, the saga of this definitive version of Justice League is finally nearing its end. This director’s cut came about after years of online demand to #ReleasetheSnyderCut, which Warner Bros. finally acquiesced to last summer. The plan at the time was to spend $20 million on finishing graphics and adding musical score, but that quickly ballooned to $70 million as the film not only entered reshoots, but reportedly added characters like Jared Leto’s Joker.

The first attempt at Justice League was a Frankenstein of different directors’ visions and executive demands. We’ll see if $70 million and an energized filmmaker can stitch up the numerous flaws on March 18th.

