Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Zayn Announces New Album Nobody Is Listening, Shares Single “Vibez”: Stream

His third full-length arrives next week

by
on January 08, 2021, 12:00am
zayn-vibez-song-stream
Zayn, photo va Twitter/@zaynmalik

The Zayn train has been pretty quiet since the release of single “Better” back in September — but that changes today. The pop-R&B artist has announced the release of a new album Nobody is Listening, set for release in just one week’s time on January 15th. He’s also loose a new song titled “Vibez”.

It feels like forever since anybody sincerely, coolly used the letter “z” in place of “s” in words, but you can probably get away with it if you’re Zayn. Which he does. Over pulsing, sensual production the former One Direction star aches about wanting to do the deed with a special someone.

“Don’t keep me waiting/ I’ve been waiting all night to get closer/ And you already know I got it for ya,” Zayn sings on the chorus. “You know the vibes/ Know the vibes, put it on ya/ If it movin’ too fast, we go slower/ Baby, lose it from me, mediocre/ You know the vibes, know the vibes.”

Editors' Picks

Nobody Is Listening marks Zayn’s third album to date and follows 2018’s Icarus Falls.

Nobody Is Listening Artwork:

zayn nobody is listening art cover

This Shirt Supports Independent Music Venues This Shirt Supports Independent Music Venues
What Are Critics Saying About Wonder Woman 1984? What Are Critics Saying About Wonder Woman 1984?
Go Behind the Scenes of The Mandalorian in New Docuseries Go Behind the Scenes of The Mandalorian in New Docuseries
Full-Spectrum CBD Gummies for All Your Wellness Needs Full-Spectrum CBD Gummies for All Your Wellness Needs

Previous Story
Trump Considers Pardoning Lil Wayne and Kodak Black: Report
Next Story
Viagra Boys Release New Album Welfare Jazz: Stream