Zayn Announces New Album Nobody Is Listening, Shares Single “Vibez”: Stream

The Zayn train has been pretty quiet since the release of single “Better” back in September — but that changes today. The pop-R&B artist has announced the release of a new album Nobody is Listening, set for release in just one week’s time on January 15th. He’s also loose a new song titled “Vibez”.

It feels like forever since anybody sincerely, coolly used the letter “z” in place of “s” in words, but you can probably get away with it if you’re Zayn. Which he does. Over pulsing, sensual production the former One Direction star aches about wanting to do the deed with a special someone.



“Don’t keep me waiting/ I’ve been waiting all night to get closer/ And you already know I got it for ya,” Zayn sings on the chorus. “You know the vibes/ Know the vibes, put it on ya/ If it movin’ too fast, we go slower/ Baby, lose it from me, mediocre/ You know the vibes, know the vibes.”

Nobody Is Listening marks Zayn’s third album to date and follows 2018’s Icarus Falls.

Nobody Is Listening Artwork: