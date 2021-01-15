Zayn Drops New Album Nobody is Listening: Stream

Zayn, photo by Nabil

English pop/R&B singer Zayn has released his new album, just one week after its announcement. Stream Nobody is Listening down below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Nobody is the follow-up to 2018’s Icarus Falls. It also serves as Zayn’s third solo LP to date since leaving One Direction in 2015.



The 11-track collection features velvety lead single “Better” and the sensual “Vibez”. Additionally, there are collaborations with Syd of The Internet and London rapper Devlin.

Editors' Picks Top 25 Pop Songs of the 2010s

According to a statement, Nobody is Zayn’s “most personal project to date.” The album comes just a few months after the birth of the 28-year-old first child with model Gigi Hadid.

Nobody is Listening Artwork:

Nobody is Listening Tracklist:

01. Calamity

02. Better

03. Outside

05. Vibez

06. When Love’s Around (feat. Syd)

07. Connexion

08. Unfuckwitable

09. Windowsill (feat. Devlin)

10. Tightrope

11. River Road