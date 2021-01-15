Zayn Drops New Album Nobody is Listening: Stream

English pop/R&B singer Zayn has released his new album, just one week after its announcement. Stream Nobody is Listening down below via Apple Music or Spotify.
Nobody is the follow-up to 2018’s Icarus Falls. It also serves as Zayn’s third solo LP to date since leaving One Direction in 2015.
The 11-track collection features velvety lead single “Better” and the sensual “Vibez”. Additionally, there are collaborations with Syd of The Internet and London rapper Devlin.
According to a statement, Nobody is Zayn’s “most personal project to date.” The album comes just a few months after the birth of the 28-year-old first child with model Gigi Hadid.
Nobody is Listening Artwork:
Nobody is Listening Tracklist:
01. Calamity
02. Better
03. Outside
05. Vibez
06. When Love’s Around (feat. Syd)
07. Connexion
08. Unfuckwitable
09. Windowsill (feat. Devlin)
10. Tightrope
11. River Road