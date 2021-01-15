Menu
Zayn Drops New Album Nobody is Listening: Stream

The English pop singer's third solo LP since leaving One Direction

on January 15, 2021, 12:00am
Zayn, photo by Nabil

English pop/R&B singer Zayn has released his new album, just one week after its announcement. Stream Nobody is Listening down below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Nobody is the follow-up to 2018’s Icarus Falls. It also serves as Zayn’s third solo LP to date since leaving One Direction in 2015.

The 11-track collection features velvety lead single “Better” and the sensual “Vibez”. Additionally, there are collaborations with Syd of The Internet and London rapper Devlin.

According to a statement, Nobody is Zayn’s “most personal project to date.” The album comes just a few months after the birth of the 28-year-old first child with model Gigi Hadid.

Nobody is Listening Artwork:

nobody is listening stream album zayn cover art Zayn Drops New Album Nobody is Listening: Stream

Nobody is Listening Tracklist:
01. Calamity
02. Better
03. Outside
05. Vibez
06. When Love’s Around (feat. Syd)
07. Connexion
08. Unfuckwitable
09. Windowsill (feat. Devlin)
10. Tightrope
11. River Road

