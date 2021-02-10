Menu
Film
THE BEST FILMS IN ACTION, DRAMA, HORROR, AND MORE
EXPERTLY CURATED BY THE COS STAFF

10 Happy Gilmore Quotes You Probably Say All the Time

Close your eyes and head to your Happy place with these timeless lines...

by
on February 16, 2021, 1:21pm
Happy Gilmore Quotes
Happy Gilmore

Adam Sandler hit a hole in one with Happy Gilmore. The blockbuster sports comedy completely changed the game for the Saturday Night Live comic, extending his appeal well beyond the bratty teens who were already quoting his albums and sketches.

Now, Sandler was winning over their parents. Blame it on golf, or Bob Barker, or the ‘70s-fueled soundtrack, but the film was the rare ubiquitous hit for the comedy genre. Everybody saw it, everybody quoted it, and everybody wanted more of Sandler.

Not much has changed in the 25 years since its release. Sandler remains a hot commodity, continuing to fascinate us in the most surprising ways (see: 2019’s Uncut Gems), and Happy Gilmore is still one of the most rewatchable and quotable comedies.

Editors' Picks

So quotable that it’s almost become a part of our own vernacular — especially online. Whether it’s Happy’s outbursts, Chubbs’ words of wisdom, or Shooter’s tickled frustrations, Happy Gilmore is par for the course in all our day to day anxieties.

Consider these 10 quotes for your own happy place…

“Did that go in? I wasn’t watching, did it go in? I didn’t see it, could you tell me if it went in?”

riding the bull 10 Happy Gilmore Quotes You Probably Say All the Time

“Shooter, you said we we’re gonna be friends!”

HonoredAptAntbear max 1mb 10 Happy Gilmore Quotes You Probably Say All the Time

“Are you too good for your home? Answer me! Suck my white ass, ball!”

throws pin 10 Happy Gilmore Quotes You Probably Say All the Time

“Grizzly Adams did have a beard.”

trevino head shake 10 Happy Gilmore Quotes You Probably Say All the Time

“It’s all in the hips. It’s all in the hips. It’s all in the hips. It’s all in the hips. Just easin’ the tension, baby.”

its all in the hips 10 Happy Gilmore Quotes You Probably Say All the Time

“Happy, gold jacket’s yours. Shooter’s gonna choke.”

jacket 10 Happy Gilmore Quotes You Probably Say All the Time

“Everyone seems to be coming around… Well, I’m not Doug!”

shooter 2 10 Happy Gilmore Quotes You Probably Say All the Time

“Tap tap tap it in.”

tap 10 Happy Gilmore Quotes You Probably Say All the Time

“You could trouble me for a warm glass of shut the hell up!”

still happy 10 Happy Gilmore Quotes You Probably Say All the Time

“You’re in big trouble though, pal. I eat pieces of shit like you for breakfast!”

shooter 10 Happy Gilmore Quotes You Probably Say All the Time

Bonus: “Happylookoutahhh!!”

happy 10 Happy Gilmore Quotes You Probably Say All the Time

K-Pop Stans Deserve Applause - And This Shirt K-Pop Stans Deserve Applause - And This Shirt
Balance Your State of Mind with Pre-Rolled CBD Balance Your State of Mind with Pre-Rolled CBD
How Joss Whedon's Abusive Behavior Impacted Angel How Joss Whedon's Abusive Behavior Impacted Angel
Walk Through Life in a Really Nice Mask Walk Through Life in a Really Nice Mask

Previous Story
Myles Kennedy (Slash, Alter Bridge) Announces New Solo Album, Shares Single “In Stride”: Stream
Next Story
McKinley Dixon Announces New Album, Shares “make a poet Black”: Stream