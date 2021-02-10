10 Happy Gilmore Quotes You Probably Say All the Time

Happy Gilmore

Adam Sandler hit a hole in one with Happy Gilmore. The blockbuster sports comedy completely changed the game for the Saturday Night Live comic, extending his appeal well beyond the bratty teens who were already quoting his albums and sketches.

Now, Sandler was winning over their parents. Blame it on golf, or Bob Barker, or the ‘70s-fueled soundtrack, but the film was the rare ubiquitous hit for the comedy genre. Everybody saw it, everybody quoted it, and everybody wanted more of Sandler.



Not much has changed in the 25 years since its release. Sandler remains a hot commodity, continuing to fascinate us in the most surprising ways (see: 2019’s Uncut Gems), and Happy Gilmore is still one of the most rewatchable and quotable comedies.

So quotable that it’s almost become a part of our own vernacular — especially online. Whether it’s Happy’s outbursts, Chubbs’ words of wisdom, or Shooter’s tickled frustrations, Happy Gilmore is par for the course in all our day to day anxieties.

Consider these 10 quotes for your own happy place…

“Did that go in? I wasn’t watching, did it go in? I didn’t see it, could you tell me if it went in?”

“Shooter, you said we we’re gonna be friends!”

“Are you too good for your home? Answer me! Suck my white ass, ball!”

“Grizzly Adams did have a beard.”

“It’s all in the hips. It’s all in the hips. It’s all in the hips. It’s all in the hips. Just easin’ the tension, baby.”

“Happy, gold jacket’s yours. Shooter’s gonna choke.”

“Everyone seems to be coming around… Well, I’m not Doug!”

“Tap tap tap it in.”

“You could trouble me for a warm glass of shut the hell up!”

“You’re in big trouble though, pal. I eat pieces of shit like you for breakfast!”

Bonus: “Happylookoutahhh!!”