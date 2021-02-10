Daft Punk’s 10 Most Memorable Moments

After nearly 30 years of groundbreaking music, Parisian duo Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter, famously known as Daft Punk, amicably ended their partnership. The band were among the most influential and renowned acts of their time, crafting a unique sound that merged electronic, Euro music with funk elements — a unique blend that made them icons in the music world. After hearing the news, fans and fellow artists alike gushed forth with tributes denoting the massive reach of the dynamic duo’s one-of-a-kind artistry. Without question, Daft Punk’s artistic ingenuity and anonymity have left an indelible mark on the music industry and beyond.

We don’t know for sure if there’s a future for Daft Punk. However, we can surely pause a day later to look back and celebrate the legacy of our two favorite French robots. In that spirit, here are 10 Daft Punk moments that we’ll never forget.

