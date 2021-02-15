15-Year-Old Girl Sings Mötley Crüe’s “Live Wire” on American Idol, Impresses Nikki Sixx: Watch

Casey Bishop (via American Idol), Nikki Sixx (photo by Philip Cosores)

15-year-old Casey Bishop wowed American Idol judges with an a cappella version of Mötley Crüe’s “Live Wire” on Sunday night. Even the band’s founding bassist, Nikki Sixx, came away impressed.

Most notable about Bishop’s version is how much it differed from Mötley Crüe’s original, which kicked off their 1981 debut album, Too Fast for Love, with a wild burst of speed-metal energy. Instead of singing in Vince Neil’s theatrical high register, she transformed “Live Wire” into a sultry, bluesy love song.



Although Sixx got Bishop’s age wrong, he was spot on with his assessment on Twitter: “14 year old girl slays Live Wire A cappella…..Check it out.” She also got kudos from the entire band, with Motley Crue tweeting, “Congratulations to Casey Bishop who blew away the judges away with an awesome rendition of ‘Live Wire’.”

That pretty much sums up the reaction of the American Idol panel, with judge Luke Bryan even predicting Bishop as the “damn winner of American Idol, period,” and calling it one of the Top 10 auditions he’s ever witnessed.

At the request of Katy Perry, Bishop also sang another tune, “My Funny Valentine” (in the style of Sarah Vaughan), impressing the judges with that performance, as well. It goes without saying that Bishop was voted through to the Hollywood rounds of American Idol, where she’ll continue to compete on the popular TV singing competition.

Bishop’s song selection reinforced that she’s a studied rock fan, after she cited Nirvana, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Sublime as her favorite bands.

According to USA Today, prior to her American Idol appearance, Bishop had only performed with her school chorus and at talent shows.

We get the feeling this won’t be the last time we’ll see her performing hard rock classics, both as she continues on American Idol and beyond. Just take young guitar virtuoso Marcin, for example. After covering System of a Down on American’s Got Talent, he’s recorded multiple viral cover song videos — his most recent being a stunning version of Led Zeppelin’s “Kashmir”.

Watch Bishop’s performance of “Live Wire” and compare it to the Mötley Crüe original below.

14 year old girl slays Live Wire A cappella…..Check it out. 🤘🏽 https://t.co/1yJubMicwF — 📷 (@NikkiSixx) February 22, 2021

Congratulations to Casey Bishop who blew away the judges away with an awesome rendition of “Live Wire” @AmericanIdol 🤘🤘https://t.co/N9Rguj5VZz — Mötley Crüe (@MotleyCrue) February 22, 2021