2021 Golden Globes Winners: The Complete List

2021 Golden Globes

The 2021 Golden Globe Awards are set to take place on Sunday night after being delayed for nearly two months due to COVID-19. Now in its 78th year, the Golden Globes honors the best in film and television, according to the Hollywood Foreign Press.

Amy Poehler and Tina Fey return to host the festivities for the first time since 2015. Fey will stream from New York City’s Rainbow Room, while Poehler will be stationed at the show’s traditional location, Hollywood’s The Beverly Hilton.



Similar to last year’s ceremony, Netflix dominates the slate with a whopping 42 nominations that topple both the film and television verticals. Leading the charge in their respective mediums are Mank and The Crown with six noms each.

Beyond the nominations, however, Jane Fonda will be honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award, while Norman Lear will be the third ever recipient of the Carol Burnett Award.

Check out the complete list nominees below. Winners will be announced as the ceremony continues with a complete wrap up at the end of the night.

Film

Best Motion Picture, Drama:

The Father

Nomadland

Mank

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Promising Young Woman



Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama:

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal”

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian



Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama:

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman



Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical:

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Palm Springs

The Prom

Music

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical:

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

James Corden, The Prom

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical:

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma.

Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot

Kate Hudson, Music

Best Director:

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Regina King, One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best Screenplay:

Promising Young Woman

Mank

The Trial of the Chicago 7

The Father

Nomadland

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture:

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Bill Murray, On the Rocks

Leslie Odom Jr, One Night in Miami

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7



Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture:

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Helena Zengel, News of the World

Best Original Score:

Mank – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

News of the World – James Newton Howard

Soul – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

Tenet – Ludwig Göransson

The Midnight Sky – Alexandre Desplat



Best Original Song:

“Fight for You” from Judas and the Black Messiah – H.E.R., Dernst Emile II, Tiara Thomas

“Hear My Voice” from The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Daniel Pemberton, Celeste

“Io Si (Seen)” from The Life Ahead – Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi

“Speak Now” from One Night in Miami – Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth

“Tigress & Tweed” from The United States vs. Billie Holliday



Best Animated Feature Film:

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

The Croods: A New Age



Best Foreign Language Film:

Another Round

La Llorona

The Life Ahead

Minari

Two of Us

TV

Best TV Series, Drama:

The Mandalorian

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

Ozark

Ratched



Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama:

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Bob Odenkirk,Better Call Saul

Al Pacino, Hunters

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason



Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama:

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Jody Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sarah Paulson, Ratched



Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy:

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

Schitt’s Creek

The Great

Ted Lasso



Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy:

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Don Cheadle, Black Monday



Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy:

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris

Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist



Best TV Movie or Limited-Series:

The Queen’s Gambit

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Normal People

Small Axe



Best Actor in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie:

Bryan Cranston, Your Honor

Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True



Best Actress in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie:

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie:

John Boyega, Small Axe

Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule

Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Donald Sutherland, The Undoing

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited-Series, or TV Movie:

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Cynthia Nixon, Ratched