Marilyn Manson, photo by Melinda Oswandel

Bianca Allaine has joined the growing list of women who have accused Marilyn Manson of abuse. The actress claims that the shock rocker forcibly kissed her when she was 16 in 1995, and then engaged in a “terrifying” sexual relationship with her when she was 19. She plans to soon speak to the FBI about her experiences.

Allaine, who has mostly acted in B-movies like Zombinatrix and Nightmare Next Door, told her story to The Sun, explicitly detailing a disturbing experience with the singer. “Marilyn Manson might be scary, but Brian Warner is the most terrifying person I’ve ever met in my life,” said Allaine, referencing the rocker’s real name. “He’s evil.”



She added, “We were often never alone on the tour bus, and his fetish back then was to watch people have sex with me or do things to me. A lot of times I didn’t want to have sex with these guys, but he was like, ‘Please, please, I really need it, I need to see it.’ He would masturbate and if he didn’t finish he’d want to have sex with me afterwards, he would bite me so hard.”

The actress continued, “I was like a little puppet that he would play with, I feel he used me, 100 percent, he didn’t care about me. It was like, ‘How low can I get someone to go to please me?’ That’s his M.O, he wants to degrade you. And he gets pleasure out of that. He’s a sadist.”

According to Allaine, she’s been in contact with the FBI and has a meeting with the bureau’s Maryland office this week. “I’m going to tell the FBI everything I know, I just hope they don’t let us down. They are taking this very, very seriously, which they should. I said one day, ‘I can’t take this anymore,’ so I contacted the emergency tip line, he’s terrorized us enough.”

Allaine also says she has received support from Game of Thrones actress Esme Bianco, who recently went public with her own abuse claims against Manson. “She’s been so supportive, sometimes I talk to her when I’m having a panic attack and she helps me through it,” Allaine said of Bianco. “I’ve also been talking to her lawyer and they have both been so nice.”

The flood of allegations against Manson began on February 1st, when actress Evan Rachel Wood named the singer as her abuser, stating, “He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission.” On the same day, Vanity Fair reported that four other women had also came forward with abuse claims against Manson

Since Wood told her story of Manson’s alleged abuse, the singer has been dropped by his record label and his longtime manager, and removed from two television series in which he had acting roles. He has also been criticized by a number of former partners, bandmates, and associates. Actress Rose McGowan, a former Manson girlfriend, said, “I stand with Evan Rachel Wood.” Jenna Jameson, who dated him in the late ’90s, recalled how he “fantasized about burning me alive”.

Limp Bizkit’s Wes Borland, who briefly played guitar in Manson’s touring band, declared, “He is a bad f**king guy … that guy is canceled.” Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor, once a friend and mentor to Manson, stated, “I have been vocal over the years about my dislike of Manson as a person and cut ties with him nearly 25 years ago.” Phoebe Bridgers also opened up about a “horrible” experience she had when she visited his house years ago. And actor Corey Feldman, who developed a friendship with the singer, said that the rocker subjected him to “decades long mental and emotional abuse.”

In addition, a former assistant, Dan Cleary, said that Manson’s current wife, Lindsay Usich, has also been the victim of his abusive behavior.