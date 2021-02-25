Adam Sandler Wants to Make a Happy Gilmore Sequel

Happy Gilmore (Universal)

Happy Gilmore celebrated its 25th anniversary a few weeks ago and it looks like Adam Sandler hasn’t stopped thinking about the 1996 comedy classic since then. In a new interview, the actor revealed that he wants to make a Happy Gilmore sequel that centers around a senior golf tournament. It sounds like a great idea; fingers crossed Sandler can tap, tap, tap it in.

During Wednesday’s episode of The Dan Patrick Show on The Golf Channel, Sandler and Christopher McDonald — the two of whom played the titular hockey-turned-golf star and the perfect comedy villain, respectively, in the original movie — opened up about whether or not there have been any attempts to film a new Happy Gilmore-related project. Sandler denied that it had ever been in talks, but he and McDonald kept the door open for one in the future.



[A sequel] has not been discussed, but it certainly has been discussed on the internet,” said Sandler in the interview. “Believe me, that senior tour idea? It would be so amazing to go around [doing that]. You can green-light this. I don’t know if we could write it though.”

“I am double in. I would love to do it,” added McDonald. “Everybody has been screaming for it, like Adam said, on the internet. I just gotta say it would be a complete blast. The senior tour with us two? Oh my god.”

Just talking about the idea had the two actors grinning ear to ear, so it’s safe to assume they really mean it. It almost seems like it’s not a matter of if, but when.

Last year, Sandler helped Netflix break a new record when his latest flick Hubie Halloween became their most-watched original movie of the year in the US. On top of that, Netflix subscribers watched over two billion hours of his movies, new and old. Considering there’s nothing out there like a Sandler movie apart from other Sandler movies, that’s honestly no surprise — and hopefully is all the more reason to make Happy Gilmore 2 a reality.