Alex Somers Announces Two Debut Solo Albums, Shares “Deathbed” and “Sooner”: Stream

Alex Somers, photo by Bella Howard

Alex Somers, the multimedia artist known for his work with Jónsi of Sigur Ros, has announced not one, but two debut solo albums, Siblings and Siblings 2. In anticipation of the March 19th release date, Somers has also shared a pair of lead singles, “Deathbed” and “Sooner”.

Somers is no stranger to the art of composition, having cut his teeth on projects like Riceboy Sleeps and Jónsi & Alex. He’s also put in a fair bit of work on film scores, including the well-received Honey Boy soundtrack. His solo double-debut has been a long time coming, with much of the work starting more than half a decade ago. As he explained in a statement,



“I’ve carried this music for a long time — so long that it’s become two albums. I wrote most of it between 2014 and 2016, but I abandoned it at different stages, thinking nobody else would want to hear it…. I don’t know any artist who doesn’t struggle with creativity. But friends who heard it, especially Jónsi, encouraged me to finish it. I’m really excited about making music that’s more relevant to where I am now. But first, I’m really excited to finally let Siblings go.”

Both of the lead singles are atmospheric electronica, though as the titles suggest, they capture very different moods. “Deathbed” is dark and foreboding, while “Sooner” is built around lightly expectant pianos. They each come with a visualizer showing a young child in black-and-white, and you can check them out below.

Siblings and Siblings 2 are out March 19th via Krunk, and pre-orders are available here and here. Last year, Somers and Jónsi contributed to Trayer Tryon’s track “cul de sac”.

Siblings Artwork:

Siblings Tracklist:

01. Weeping Willow

02. Oh Willow I Die

03. Deathbed

04. Between Us

05. Tell Star (for Joe Meek)

06. Dim

07. Oh No

08. Kimblings

09. Dreaming Boys

10. Avalanche

11. One

12. Whirlpool

13. Looking After

Siblings 2 Artwork:

Siblings2 Tracklist:

01. Following After

02. Blown

03. Woven

04. Locket

05. Patterning

06. Never Ending

07. Window Way

08. Flutter

09. Kimblings 2

10. Hiddenness

11. Sooner

12. Oella

13. Atlas