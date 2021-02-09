Alex Trebek’s Jeopardy! Wardrobe Donated to Homeless Organization

Alex Trebek's suits, photo courtesy of The Doe Fund

Although Alex Trebek has sadly passed, his charitable spirit remains. The family of the late Jeopardy! host has donated his entire quiz show wardrobe to an organization called The Doe Fund that helps formerly homeless men find good jobs.

At the suggestion of his son Matthew Trebek, and in conjunction with his former Jeopardy! co-workers, Trebek’s sprawling collection of suits, dress shirts, neckties, and more are now being used by men who need appropriate attire for job interviews. Trebek hosted Jeopardy! for 34 (!) seasons before he lost his battle with cancer last November, so naturally he built up an impressive closet of sharp garments.



In total, The Doe Fund received 14 suits, 58 dress shirts, 300 neckties, 25 polo shirts, 14 sweaters, nine sports coats, nine pairs of dress shoes, 15 belts, two parkas and two pairs of dress slacks (via Exclaim!). For a man of Trebek’s level of fame, the number of suits, shirts, and shoes aren’t really that excessive. But 300 neckties?? That’s pretty impressive.

In a statement, Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards spoke about the generous character that Trebek displayed until the day he died.

“During his last day on set, Alex extolled the virtues of everyone opening up their hands and their hearts to those who are suffering,” he said “Donating his wardrobe to those who are working to rebuild their lives is the perfect way to begin to honour that last request.”

Additionally, Doe Fund president Harriet McDonald also shared a touching statement about Trebek and her own husband, who passed just a week ago.

“We are so grateful for Jeopardy! and the Trebek family’s commitment to lifting up the most vulnerable among us,” she said. “The men in our career training programs are always in need of professional attire, so they can shine in their job interviews and work with confidence once they’re hired…”

She continued, “We understand the enormous loss Matt and Jean are going through, as well as their incredible resilience in the face of hardship. Last week, The Doe Fund’s Founder and President of 35 years, my husband George McDonald, passed away. I’m thankful that George got to see Alex’s suits delivered to the people we serve before he left us. This generous gift honours the legacies of both men, and I know they’re smiling down on us.”

